GREAT FALLS- President Donald Trump will host a rally in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th.

The event will be held at the Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the rally is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

From the Trump press release:

New York, NY – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the scheduling of the next Make American Great Again rally featuring President Donald Trump in Great Falls, Montana on Thursday, July 5th at 4:00 pm MT. This is the second rally that President Trump will have held in the great State of Montana since he first began his run for the presidency in 2015. The President is expected to address the benefits of his historic tax cuts and record job creation, which are helping hard-working families across Montana and the nation, illegal immigration, and more.

In addition, Trump is expected to rally support for Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election. Rosendale defeated several other GOP candidates in the primary earlier this month.

Click here to register for free tickets at the Trump website.

On Thursday evening, Rosendale’s campaign released the following statement: “We are excited if President Trump comes to the state to remind Montanans exactly who Jon Tester is, a liberal obstructionist who opposes Trump at every chance he gets and personally led the charge to destroy the reputation of Admiral Ronny Jackson with unsubstantiated, anonymous allegations.”

Chris Meagher, the communications director for Sen. Tester, said in an email to MTN News: “We’re glad to hear President Trump is finally coming to Montana, after Jon has invited the Administration several times to Montana to discuss topics important to Montanans. We hope this visit will be a real opportunity to discuss real issues facing Montanans – like better infrastructure, schools, holding the VA accountable, or the Farm Bill.”