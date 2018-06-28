UPDATE: President Donald Trump will host a rally at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Thursday, July 5th., according to a page on the Trump website on Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and doors will open at 1 p.m., according to the page.

Shortly after the page announced the event, the page was removed from the website with no explanation.

Story continues below



Rosendale’s campaign has not yet confirmed the President’s visit, but released this statement this evening: “We are excited if President Trump comes to the state to remind Montanans exactly who Jon Tester is, a liberal obstructionist who opposes Trump at every chance he gets and personally led the charge to destroy the reputation of Admiral Ronny Jackson with unsubstantiated, anonymous allegations.

Tester’s Communications Director Chris Meagher issued a statement, saying: “We’re glad to hear President Trump is finally coming to Montana, after Jon has invited the Administration several times to Montana to discuss topics important to Montanans.

“We hope this visit will be a real opportunity to discuss real issues facing Montanans – like better infrastructure, schools, holding the VA accountable, or the Farm Bill. Jon is going to continue to find ways to work with the Administration – just like he has with the 16 bills of Jon’s the president has signed into law, including three in the last month. And he will definitely not stop fighting to defend Montana.”

We will keep you updated.

President Trump will visit Montana next week.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters says that Trump will be in Montana on Thursday, July 5th.

There is no word yet on where he will be, nor for how long.

Many people believe that the President is visiting Montana in support of Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election.

Rosendale defeated several other GOP candidates in the primary earlier this month.

Donald Trump, Jr. visited Billings last Friday to stump for Rosendale.

The last time a U.S. President visited Great Falls was in February 2005, when George W. Bush was campaigning for partial privatization of Social Security.

We will update you as we get more information.