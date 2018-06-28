President Trump will visit Montana next week.

White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters says that Trump will be in Montana on Thursday, July 5th.

There is no word yet on where he will be, nor for how long.

Many people believe that the President is visiting Montana in support of Matt Rosendale, the GOP candidate who will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November election.

Rosendale defeated several other GOP candidates in the primary earlier this month.

Donald Trump, Jr. visited Billings last Friday to stump for Rosendale.

The last time a U.S. President visited Great Falls was in February 2005, when George W. Bush was campaigning for partial privatization of Social Security.

We will update you as we get more information.