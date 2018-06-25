<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BILLINGS – Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Trump, called for more business experts in politics as he stumped for Montana Republicans Friday night at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center.

“We see what can happen when you see businessmen, people who’ve done it when it was their money on the line,” Trump Jr. said during his keynote talk at the Montana Republicans’ state dinner.

“When it was their family and their well being on the line, these guys have all done that. I want those people representing me and my family and my five kids in Washington D.C. It matters. It can make a difference.”

Trump Jr. was seeking boost Montana state Auditor Matt Rosendale, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, and Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is defending his seat against Democrat Kathleen Williams.

Trump, Jr. also talked about his concerns with Congress voting against the President’s agenda. He also discussed talked about growing up in New York City, but with Montana values, noting he plans on going fishing and shooting on Saturday.

He talked about President Trump and foreign relations, starting with North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un.

“I’m watching these pundits,” Trump Jr. said. “’Well I’ve been negotiating on the North Korea for 40 years.’ You haven’t gotten a meeting. Well guess what, we did because you have a leader that actually has resolve. That actually stands up for what you believe in. that will actually fight.”

Trump, Jr. then talked about the U.S. moving its embassy in Israel to the country’s capital city of Jerusalem.

“Every president has promised this in my lifetime,” Trump Jr. said. “No one else did it. Why? ‘Because the world’s going to collapse, there’s going to be war.’ Guess what happened? Nothing. But you had some one who actually had the guts to do what’s right.”

The president’s son then talked about some of the analysis of illegal immigration.

“Pundits that are representing and speaking to millions of people on a daily basis,” he said. “They’re more concerned about the feelings of people in far off lands. and we’re sitting there. We’re more concerned about their feelings than we are about the safety and well being of our kids and grand kids? Not on my watch and certainly not on my father’s.”

Both Rosendale and Gianforte also spoke during the dinner.

“I’m in this race to get government off our backs, out of our wallets and to protect our Montana way of life,” Rosendale said. “I will fight for more freedom, prosperity and liberty for all Montanans.”

Gianforte is seeking his first re-election after winning a special election in May 2017.

“Wages are getting bigger, companies are hiring more, consumer optimism has been going up,” Gianforte told the group. “This is not a complicated plan. It’s simple. You let people keep their hard earned money and you remove the regulations that are bricks in the backpack of small business people.”

Two “Make America Great Again” hats autographed by Trump Jr. were auctioned.

About 350 were inside for the dinner.

Outside, about 30 to 40 protesters waved signs as police looked on.

Some took issue with the president’s immigration policies, while others criticized his tax policies.

The protest was peaceful.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News