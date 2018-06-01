<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for southern Lewis and Clark County until 2 pm due to the threat of rising creeks and streams. This includes Helena and Lincoln. The FLOOD WATCH for a large portion of central Montana continues until 9 am Friday. Multiple FLOOD WARNINGS for various rivers in southern Montana continue today as well. Affected rivers include the Big Hole River, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, and the Missouri River near Toston and Landusky. As rainfall moves through the state today, these rivers could continue to rise. Keep up with the latest river level information by clicking here.

Rain will continue to move through southwestern and central Montana, clearing out by this evening. This weekend, while we may have a few clouds in the sky, things will stay dry. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, we’ll get another dose of rain to start off the next work week.

Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander