A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for southern Lewis and Clark County until 2 pm due to the threat of rising creeks and streams.  This includes Helena and Lincoln.  The FLOOD WATCH for a large portion of central Montana continues until 9 am Friday.  Multiple FLOOD WARNINGS for various rivers in southern Montana continue today as well.  Affected rivers include the Big Hole River, the Jefferson River near Three Forks, and the Missouri River near Toston and Landusky.  As rainfall moves through the state today, these rivers could continue to rise.  Keep up with the latest river level information by clicking here.

Rain will continue to move through southwestern and central Montana, clearing out by this evening.  This weekend, while we may have a few clouds in the sky, things will stay dry.  Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, we’ll get another dose of rain to start off the next work week.

Have a great weekend!

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleMDT solicits feedback on state’s first bike and pedestrian plan
Next articlePet of the Week: Sophie
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY