It’s the first day of Summer! While we’re all looking forward to floodwaters receding and more sunshine, today is unfortunately not going to bring us any dry weather.

Flooding continues today in central Montana, while additional rainfall this afternoon could worsen the situation. The Missouri River is expected to crest today, reaching Moderate Flood Stage by this afternoon. Cascade County is under a CIVIL EMERGENCY WATCH due to the excessive flooding in the area. A FLOOD WARNING is also in effect for Lewis and Clark County and locations north of the county. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for counties in southwestern and central Montana due to the threat of flooding and/ or flash flooding later on today as rainfall moves through the state.

Rainfall and thunderstorms will begin in western Montana later this morning, pushing east as the day goes on. In central and southern Montana, these storms could potentially become severe, with high winds, lightning, and hail. However, as the ground is already saturated due to all of the rainfall we’ve already received this week, flooding and flash flooding will be the primary concerns with this incoming system. That is not to make light of the hail and lightning hazards, though.

Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz will have the latest information tonight as these storms continue to gather strength.

Stay safe today.

Katie Alexander