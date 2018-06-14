Thursday is starting out drizzly in central Montana, but this moisture will not last all day.  This afternoon, things will start to clear up for Great Falls and Helena, while other locations in Montana will continue to have rain through the evening.  Friday morning will begin clear but in the evening, showers will start to roll in, kicking off a very wet and chilly Father’s Day weekend.  The rain will continue into the beginning of next week, with temperatures gradually rising as we approach the first day of summer on June 21.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

Story continues below

Previous articleFraud Watch: Protecting yourself from credit & debit card skimmers
Next articleTester plays bipartisan role in major bills – but gets snubbed by Trump
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY