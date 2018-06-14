Thursday is starting out drizzly in central Montana, but this moisture will not last all day. This afternoon, things will start to clear up for Great Falls and Helena, while other locations in Montana will continue to have rain through the evening. Friday morning will begin clear but in the evening, showers will start to roll in, kicking off a very wet and chilly Father’s Day weekend. The rain will continue into the beginning of next week, with temperatures gradually rising as we approach the first day of summer on June 21.
Have a great day!
Katie Alexander