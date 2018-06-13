

GREAT FALLS- The woman who died on Saturday in a murder-suicide in Great Falls has been identified as Ronda Dee “Roxie” Ray of Great Falls.

Michael “Mick” Willey of Lincoln has been identified as the man who shot her and then shot himself, according to investigators.

Both were taken to Benefis Health System and later pronounced dead. Ray was 42 years old; Willey was 56.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at a home on the 700 block of 20th Street North.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki confirmed on Monday that it was a murder-suicide.

Each died from a single gunshot wound, and the GFPD says that the initial investigation indicates that Willey shot Ray, and then himself.

According to the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch, Willey had been arrested twice in recent weeks after allegedly punching a woman – and bones in her face – and violating a no-contact order. We have not yet been able to confirm whether the woman in that case was Ray.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Willey was convicted on a charge of assault with a weapon in Lewis & Clark County in 2017 and received a three-year deferred sentenced.

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN