GREAT FALLS – Montana Red Cross will place the flooding evacuation shelter at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 1st St. N.E. in Choteau, on standby at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 20.

The shelter recorded no shelter stays Tuesday night.

Red Cross staff and volunteers stand ready to reopen the shelter quickly if the need arises.

The Red Cross will work closely with county officials to determine next steps in response to the Lewis and Clark County flooding.

The Red Cross is also working with Cascade County officials and preparing for potential flooding along the Missouri River near Ulm and Cascade.

The National Weather Service is warning that the Great Falls area is expected to experience moderate to possibly even major flooding beginning as early as Thursday afternoon and lasting into at least Friday or even Saturday. Residents along Woodland Estates Road and the County Club area of Great Falls are urged to start preparing now. Visit here to learn more.

The National Weather Service says that “major flooding” is now expected to occur along the Missouri River between Cascade and Great Falls, including areas of Great Falls.

The latest forecast for the Missouri River near Ulm is now predicted to reach 17 feet, which matches the historic crest from 1953, according to the NWS. Areas likely to be affected: Woodland Estates Road, the marina along Lower River Road, Country Club/Meadow Lark Golf Course, homes in the Country Club area in Great Falls.

The NWS posted on Facebook:

The current forecast of 17 feet at the river gauge at Ulm would match the historic crest from 1953. While this forecast contains some level of uncertainty, we have high confidence that the river will reach at least 15.5 feet. At 15 feet, flooding of the Woodland Estates Road area, including some homes, is expected. At 17 feet (the current forecast), flooding of homes in the Country Club area of Great Falls is expected.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

Follow the steps below to keep your family safe during flooding:

BEFORE A FLOOD:

Prepare in advance:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit, which should include a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, nonperishable food, water, flashlight, first aid kit, emergency blanket, medications and copies of your personal documents. To see a complete list, visit here.

Create a household emergency plan and practice as many elements of that plan as possible. This includes identifying responsibilities for each member of your household and how you will work together as a team.

Stay informed about your community’s risk and response plans.

Right before a flood:

Listen to local radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information.

Be prepared to evacuate quickly and know your routes. Find an emergency shelter.

Check your emergency kit and replenish any items in short supply such as medications.

If you have time, also do this:

Fill your car’s gas tank.

Bring outdoor belongings, such as patio furniture, indoors.

Turn off propane tanks to reduce the potential for fire.

Move your furniture and valuables to higher floors of your home.

Turn off utilities if told to do so by authorities to prevent damage to your home. If you shut off your gas, a professional is required to turn it back on.

Unplug small appliances to reduce potential damage from power surges that might occur.

If you have pets or livestock:

Consider a precautionary evacuation of your animals, especially large animals.

Where possible, move livestock to higher ground. If using a horse or trailer to evacuate your animals, move sooner rather than later.

Bring your companion animals indoors and maintain direct control of them. Be sure that your pet emergency kit is ready to go in case of evacuation.

DURING A FLOOD

Staying safe indoors:

Turn off the power and water mains if instructed to do so by local authorities.

Boil tap water until water sources have been declared safe.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Continue listening to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information.

Don’t use gas or electrical appliances that have been flooded.

Dispose of any food that contacts flood water.

Staying safe outdoors:

Don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwater. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

If caught on a flooded road with rapidly rising waters, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Don’t walk on riverbanks.

Don’t allow children to play in or near flood water.

Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects or animals.

Stay out of areas subject to flooding such as underpasses, dips, and canyons.

AFTER A FLOOD:

Let friends and family know you’re safe.

If evacuated, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.

