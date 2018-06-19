GREAT FALLS – Montana Red Cross will open an evacuation shelter in Choteau on Tuesday, June 19, at 7 p.m. in response to Sun River flooding.

The shelter will be located at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1000 1st St. N.E., in Choteau.

Red Cross shelters provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. The Red Cross does not discriminate based on nationality, race, religious beliefs, class, disability, political opinions, sexual orientation or gender identity. No reservations are required. Service animals are welcome.

The Sun River has risen dramatically following significant rainfall over the last several days. Communities including Augusta, Simms and Vaughn, as well as Highway 200, are expected to be impacted.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls posted the following message on Facebook at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday:

Take action now! If you live along the Sun River, you should be preparing for flooding comparable to or greater than in June 2011 within the next few hours. More details are forthcoming, but please don’t wait to act!

The agency says that the latest forecasts for the Sun River at both Simms and Vaughn indicate it will soon reach levels not seen since June 2011. Significant impacts to homes, farms, agricultural lands, and roads and highways are expected. Moderate flood stage may be reached as early as this evening near and upstream of the Simms area, and as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening toward Vaughn and areas downstream.

From the Montana Department of Transportation:

MT-21 from Augusta to Simms: ROAD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING / WATER ON ROAD. LOCAL ACCESS ONLY. MT-21 IS CLOSED AT SIMMS

US-287 from 2 miles south of Augusta to 6 miles north of Augusta: ROAD CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. US-287 IS CLOSED AROUND AUGUSTA. BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE AT MILE MARKER 37 SOUTH OF AUGUSTA (ELK CREEK) AND AT MILE MARKER 46 NORTH OF AUGUSTA (S-408). LOCAL ACCESS ONLY.

Up to 8 inches of rainfall have fallen over the headwaters of the Sun River, including Gibson Reservoir.

Manchester Fire says that the flooding should arrive in the Sun River community in the next four to five hours because the water is coming straight from Simms, and that’s about how long it takes to get to Sun River.

Vaughn Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that sand bags are available at the Vaughn Fire Station for residents of Simms, Fort Shaw, Sun River, Vaughn, Sun Prairie, and Manchester.

MT FWP says that the Medicine River Fishing Access Site and the Fort Shaw Fishing Access Site have been closed due to the high water. Both sites have been gated and will remain closed until the Sun River recedes, and the area can be cleaned up.

UPDATE: The U.S. Postal Service says that the rising waters have created access issues for four area Post Offices

The following offices will be closed until further notice: Augusta 59410; Sims 59477; Fort Shaw 59477; and Sun River 59483

The mail is not at risk and is being held at the distribution center