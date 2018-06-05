ST. IGNATIUS – The Cornerstone Faith Church in Saint Ignatius bought the Sunset Motel for $185,000 in April and volunteers got together on Monday to begin painting the exterior of the building.

The newly painted building, to be called Cornerstone Crossing, will feature a few hotel rooms and a coffee shop to help finance the rest of the space being used to support families in need.

Pastor Lynn Lapka said the building will serve the community in more ways than one.

Story continues below



“We like to take something and make it better and we’re also excited that we’re giving this a facelift at kind of the corridor if our community. So it’s gonna look nice as we come into our community. So that’s real nice to see the progress,” said Lapka.

They’re still looking for volunteers and you can find more information about that on their website.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News