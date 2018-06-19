HELENA- Efforts are underway this morning to get thirteen people stuck in the Scapegoat Wilderness to safety.

Captain Brent Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the group is at the headwaters of the Dearborn River in the Scapegoat Wilderness, not Gibson Dam in the Bob Marshall as was initially reported.

Two Bear Air out of Whitefish is in the process of removing the stranded group, but can reportedly take only a few at a time.

Water has washed out a portion of Benchmark Rd, the nearest landing zone, so deputies are meeting the helicopter south of that area and escorting people rescued to Augusta.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.