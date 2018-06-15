MISSOULA – Eight pit bulls involved in extreme animal cruelty cases have found a temporary home at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

The dogs, rescued by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, were “evidence” in criminal cases and unable to be transferred out until their cases were resolved.

Many of the incidents are related to dog fighting for sport and gambling.

HSWM director Marta Pierpoint says rescuing these dogs is a coordinated effort with the FBI, ASPCA, and other criminal agencies.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand what dog fighting really is… it’s organized crime,” Pierpoint said. “They choose these animals and raise them to be aggressive. Pit bulls have large jaws, they have the capacity for fighting if they are trained to do so. These are all from organized, large criminal cases.”

The pit bulls were previously held at an undisclosed location with hundreds of other animals in a similar situation.

Once the ASPCA gains custody of the animals, they work with placement partners, like HSWM, to help find the dogs their forever homes.

HSWM Director of Programs Mariah Scheskie says these dogs have been through an emotional journey, many living in a temporary shelter since February.

Scheskie says despite their abusive past, these dogs have bounced back: “These dogs are really resilient. They do love people. They are also really good with other dogs. They’re terriers, so they have these really fun-spunky personalities. It’s pretty amazing.

The pit bulls are currently available for adoption and ready for the life they deserve.

HSWM says dogs in their facility are adopted pretty fast, so if you are interested, visit them as soon as possible; click here to visit the website.

Reporting by Kent Luetzen for MTN News