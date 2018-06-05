RAMSAY – The quiet community of Ramsay is not done making noise objecting to the building of a large travel stop next to it.

“We just don’t want to see this type of development plunked down next to a community like Ramsay that’s kind of been sitting there by itself without any commercial development at all for 100 years,” said Ramsay resident Jim Ayres.

The community of about 60 residents still plans to express concerns about a Love’s Travel Center locating next to the town.

Concerned residents recently failed to block the Oklahoma City-based business from locating to the town when the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted against changing zoning restrictions in the area. Citizens want city officials to hear about how the increased traffic could affect the community.

“We’re worried about idling trucks and winter inversions holding down those diesel particulates that will be polluting. School children and stuff will be going right there, they’re be walking, riding their bike,” Ayres said.

“Just the noise pollution and the air pollution and all the stuff that comes with a big facility and the extra traffic will just disrupt the community,” said Ramsay resident Samnthia Walsh.

And despite recent setbacks by those opposed to this business moving into their community, so are still confident that this travel center will travel somewhere else.

“And I think we have to keep supporting the community of Ramsay in the meantime and working on potential avenues to avoid getting the gas station,” Walsh said.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News