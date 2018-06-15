BILLINGS – A cultural change in entertainment and movies makes some people think violence is an acceptable solution for problems.

That was one of the messages given Thursday night in Billings about gunmen who choose to carry out mass shootings.

Patrick Hoy of PJJH Survival Perspectives, LLC, gave his Active Shooter Presentation at MSU Billings Petro Theater on Thursday night.

The retired U.S. Air Force major said 98 percent of shooters are male and 69 percent do not intend on surviving.

During the presentation before more than 120 people, Hoy talked about helping these people and potentially saving lives. He also gave tips on what people should if they face an active-shooter situation.

He has read Federal Emergency Management Agency reports on active shooters and uses his military experience to get a better understanding.

Hoy said his talk is based on the run, hide, fight response and says mental preparation is the key.

“When it starts happening, the human body experiences shock and shock creates confusion and confusion causes us to freeze in place,” Hoy said. “And that’s the one thing you don’t want to do when one of these events starts taking place. I give people ideas on how they can have themselves mentally prepared to lessen the period of shock and have themselves ready to respond quickly and survive.”

Hoy said the chances are slim of being in a shooting situation.

But he also said practicing running from a desk to the exit will even help and not having to think about it could save a few seconds.

Reporting by David Jay for MTN News