If you’re headed up to Hyalite today or tomorrow, you may hit a roadblock.

The East Fork Hyalite Road #6280 will be closed Thursday and Friday, June 21st and 22nd, weather dependent.

According to a press release, heavy equipment will be using the road and paving the Palisade Falls Trail Parking and Picnic Area.

The Main Hyalite Road will remain open from the entrance to Hyalite Canyon all the way to the Grotto Falls Trailhead.

For more information please call the Bozeman Ranger District Office: (406) 522-2520.