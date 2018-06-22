LINCOLN – The Montana Department of Transportation says that as of 3 p.m. on Friday, Highway 200 has been re-opened. Closures were in effect after water erosion beneath Highway 200 caused a section of the road to fall to a 20-foot vertical slope.

MDT crews installed a temporary culvert which pumped water from the north side of the highway to the south. This culvert cleared the road of water, allowing public access through the area.

MDT said in a press release that it will continue monitoring the site to ensure the road is maintained as a safe route for drivers. Additional and permanent repairs to the slope will be required in the future. However, the roadway has been stabilized to now allow traffic in and out of the area.

Story continues below



You can click here for updates on road closures.

The press release also includes the following information:

While Highway 200 has reopened, closures remain in effect in the Augusta area. The Elk Creek Overflow Structure outside of Augusta on Highway 21 has partially collapsed. This bridge deck must be removed and replaced. A temporary culvert will be installed as soon as water levels decrease as a short-term solution to provide safe access through the area. As such, Highway 21 to the west of this structure has been closed to all traffic.

Northeast of Augusta, the roadway behind the bridge at Hogan Slough has been washed out by flooding. This approach is completely eroded, leading to area closures of Highway 21. Water levels are currently too high for crews to evaluate the structures. As soon as water levels decrease, crews will assess the area and will take all measures to safely reopen access.

Sections of Montana Highway 21 will also be closed for the foreseeable future, dependent upon roadway water levels and conditions. The closure is in effect for all vehicles at mile marker 0.1 on the west-end of the highway. Local residents can access their property from the Simms entrance off of Highway 21. This route will require drivers to plan approximately 45-60 minutes of additional travel time.

Crews are diligently working to reopen roadways once water levels recede and the areas are safe for the traveling public. Closures are blocked with both barricades and lights to keep the public safe. Drivers are reminded to be alert and watch for flaggers in the area. Slower speed limits are posted in areas where the roadways are open.

The Montana Department of Transportation recommends the public utilize the south side of Highway 287 from Highway 200 as an alternative route through the area. Drivers also can access Interstate 15 from Wolf Creek into Augusta. Highway 287 from the south towards Choteau or through the Sun River intersection from the Great Falls area to Fairfield remains open for Augusta access. Highway 408 is an additional connection point through Fairfield to approach Highway 287.

While crews are addressing these critical infrastructure needs, the Montana Department of Transportation asks that travelers respectfully avoid traveling through active work sites, if possible. Many of these roadways are unstable from weather conditions and crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen access for the public.