HELENA – Benjamin Lee Rose has been found guilty of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and guilty of Sexual Assault.

35 year-old Rose was charged in June of 2017 for having had sexual contact with two girls under the age 12, on several occasions between 2014 and 2015.

Rose’s trial began Monday June 11th, 2018 and the jury began deliberating just before noon on Thursday June 14

In the original charging documents, the incidents took place in a Helena apartment and in a motor home in Butte.

Authorities learned of the incidents when one of the girls reported it to a school official.

Sentencing will be held on August 2nd at 1:30 p.m. Rose faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life in prison.

