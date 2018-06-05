HELENA – For the last few weeks Rossiter Elementary has inhabited the halls of Carroll College after being flood water surrounded their school this spring.

At the school’s year-end assembly, Carroll recognized their time on campus and made them made honorary Carroll Saints.

New Carroll College president John Cech presented the Lions with certificates that recognized them for completing Rossiter School at Carroll College.

Cech says the students had a really unique opportunity to spend 18 days on a college campus and is proud to make them members of the Carroll College alumni.

“They really had an opportunity to learn what a college campus is like and to experience that,” says Cech, “And that’s a gift that not every this age would ever have.”

Cech added that he hopes this experience has given the students a sense of what learning for life is about.

Rossiter’s Staff would also like to thank the community and Carroll College for all the support this year.