ROUNDUP – Roundup residents are busy today cleaning up after the devastating damage done from a storm Thursday evening.

“It broke the window. It shredded the blinds, and then it forced the glass inside. We were holding the curtains down, and it was still coming through,” says Roundup resident Gail Armstrong said.

Residents were busy Friday picking up shards of glass, boarding up windows and assessing what some said is the worst storm they have seen come through the city

Wind gusts reached up to 60 miles per hour and precipitation rates reached well above 2.5 inches per hour and about 2.5 inches wide.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and have never seen a storm like this,” said Justin Russell, Musselshell County’s department of emergency services coordinator. “We had baseball-size, sustained hail for about 20, 30 minutes. Took out most north-facing windows, west-facing windows. And any vehicles that weren’t under cover had severe damage.”

Not only was there damage done during the storm from hail, residents like Armstrong had to deal with drains around her house clogging from leaves, causing the streets to flood.

Flooding from last night’s storm and early this morning caused Roundup to be 18 inches over flood stage for the area. It has since has dropped a foot but Russel said is causing some field and low land flooding down the river.

The city of Roundup has set up call centers and is asking for volunteers to help residents clean up after the storm.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News