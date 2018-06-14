

HELENA- Now that water has receded from unprecedented flooding in the Helena Valley, volunteers from across the area are helping with the cleanup.

Organized by the Salvation Army, volunteers helped with muck-out cleaning and loaded up trucks with sandbags.

The sandbags will be taken to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds so that the sand can be recycled as much as possible.

Captain Rob Lawler of the Salvation Army says through the whole process the community support has been tremendous.

“You know I remember just a few weeks ago I remember in the midst of floods hundreds of people coming to help place sandbags, move sandbags and fill sandbags. It’s been great,” says Lawler.

Team Rubicon was also present helping out and guiding volunteers.

Sandbag collection and cleanup will continue on Saturday, June 16th beginning at 8:00 am and wrapping up at 1:00 pm.

Anyone interested in volunteering should meet at the West Valley Fire Department for assignments, safety equipment, and food. Trailers and trucks as especially need to haul sandbags to the fairgrounds.