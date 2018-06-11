HELENA- Sandfire America, the company behind the proposed Black Butte Copper Project, says CEO John G. Shanahan passed away unexpectedly.

The Black Butte Copper project posted the news on its Facebook Page Monday.

Shanahan worked as Sandfire Resources of America CEO since June of 2016. According to his biography on the Sandfire America Corporate page, he previously served as the President and CEO of Revett Mining Company from 2008 to 2015. He was based in Helena.

In a statement from the company, Sandfire America Chairman Matthew Fitzgerald said, “John was both well respected and well liked within Sandfire and the wider mining industry. His sudden passing is a great shock and a tragic loss, and our thoughts are with his family at this distressing time.”

Sandfire America has appointed Rob Scargill as Interim CEO.

The Black Butte Copper Project is located in Meagher County about 20 miles north of the town of White Sulphur Springs. The state is currently working on the proposal’s Environmental Impact Statement.

