This was the tornado that hit Carter County in southeast Montana on Thursday. The maximum wind speeds with that tornado were between 136-165mph. That’s a strong tornado! Fortunately the twister was out over unpopulated land and only destroyed one home in South Dakota after it crossed the border, but no one was injured. Miraculous. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move through Saturday and Sunday, but between the clouds will be nice, long intervals of sunshine. Any shower will be brief and only last a couple minutes. Highs both days will be in the 60s and 70s, but 50s in the mountains. Temperatures will remain cooler than average on Monday, although the day will be mostly sunny. Tuesday will be a very stormy day with a likelihood of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The good news is these storms will move out in time for Independence Day. The 4th of July will be really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures in the 80s and even some 90s will move in after the 4th.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz