After strong thunderstorms came through last night, things have quieted down this morning in Big Sky Country.  Widespread scattered showers will continue throughout the day, but not severe thunderstorms like last night.  The weekend will stay wet, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.  However, today will be the coldest and wettest day of the three.

Next week, the wet pattern will continue with a slight chance of showers in the days leading up to Independence Day.  While this wet weather is uncharacteristic of July in Montana, it will help to keep the fire weather conditions at bay for now.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

 

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

