After strong thunderstorms came through last night, things have quieted down this morning in Big Sky Country. Widespread scattered showers will continue throughout the day, but not severe thunderstorms like last night. The weekend will stay wet, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday. However, today will be the coldest and wettest day of the three.

Next week, the wet pattern will continue with a slight chance of showers in the days leading up to Independence Day. While this wet weather is uncharacteristic of July in Montana, it will help to keep the fire weather conditions at bay for now.

Katie Alexander