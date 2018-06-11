

MISSOULA – Authorities are temporarily suspending the search for a man who is missing after falling into the Clark Fork River over the weekend.

There are a few points of interest based on water activity that search and rescue crews plan to search again, according to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett.

However, Bassett added that the search can’t resume until water levels drop and it is safe for members to return. The water is presenting many hazards because of its depth, speed and the debris that has been moved during the recent, major flooding

A 70-year-old man went missing around 2 p.m. on Saturday in a stretch of the river between Clinton and Turah. Officials said two people were in the boat when it overturned. One person was swept underneath while the other individual made it to safety.