GREAT FALLS – Great Falls’ first Sephora store is now open. The store is located inside the JC Penney store in Holiday Village Mall.

Hundreds of people lined up outside to be among the first to get a look at the new store.

The first 100 people received a tote bag with free samples, and also a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Several hundred additional customers also received tote bags.

Bethany Hogsett, Sephora Beauty Manager, said, “J.C. Penny has been a staple in Great Falls for close to 50 years now and I think having a Sephora here and being able to offer that true one-stop shop, it just gives a whole new element to offer and it’s fun.”

Sephora carries their exclusive collection as well as Kat Von D, Fenti, Marc Jacobs, and other brands.

The store will now be open daily during the same hours as Holiday Village Mall.

This is the third Sephora to open this year in Montana, and the fourth store overall in the state. Other locations include Billings, Missoula, and Kalispell.

This marks the second beauty retailer to open in Great Falls recently. Ulta Beauty opened on the northwest side of town in October 2017.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News