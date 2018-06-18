HELENA – Prickly Pear Land Trust is restoring a 2.2- mile, 350 acre section of Sevenmile Creek near the Scratchgravel Hills.

The land was acquired as part of PPLT’s Peaks to Creeks Initiative.

Years ago, Sevenmile Creek was redirected from its natural, meandering pattern to flow in a straight line. While common practice at the time, we now know that channelization strains the environment.

Story continues below

Water flows at a higher velocity in a straight line, eroding the stream bed and deepening the channel. The faster current makes it more difficult for fish to flow upstream.

Additionally, higher and weaker banks deteriorate vegetation, destroying habitats for birds and other wildlife, and inviting a place for invasive species to thrive.

PPLT is restoring the creek’s original flow pattern, eradicating invasive weeds, and planting new vegetation.

The project, partially funded by the City of Helena along with multiple private organizations, has not yet begun work on the final 0.4- mile section of stream.

The final section is projected to be finished by 2019.

Previous articleHelena woman crowned Miss Montana 2018
Next articleBullock requests federal disaster declaration for flooding, waters are rising
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY