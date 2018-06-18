HELENA – Prickly Pear Land Trust is restoring a 2.2- mile, 350 acre section of Sevenmile Creek near the Scratchgravel Hills.

The land was acquired as part of PPLT’s Peaks to Creeks Initiative.

Years ago, Sevenmile Creek was redirected from its natural, meandering pattern to flow in a straight line. While common practice at the time, we now know that channelization strains the environment.

Water flows at a higher velocity in a straight line, eroding the stream bed and deepening the channel. The faster current makes it more difficult for fish to flow upstream.

Additionally, higher and weaker banks deteriorate vegetation, destroying habitats for birds and other wildlife, and inviting a place for invasive species to thrive.

PPLT is restoring the creek’s original flow pattern, eradicating invasive weeds, and planting new vegetation.

The project, partially funded by the City of Helena along with multiple private organizations, has not yet begun work on the final 0.4- mile section of stream.

The final section is projected to be finished by 2019.