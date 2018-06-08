Expect a little bit of everything this weekend: 90 degrees, sunshine, severe storms, rapid temperature changes, chilly wind and even snow. Friday night and most of Saturday will be very nice with warm temperatures and sunshine. Montana is currently in the “warm before the storm”. Saturday’s highs in the 80s and 90s will fuel strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A sharp cold front will move through the state Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will drop between 20-40 degrees from Saturday to Sunday. A bitter wind will howl up to 40mph on Sunday as well. Some snow will fly Sunday over the higher terrain of western Montana. Snow levels could drop to near 5000′ in some locations. Snow will not stick until you get up to elevations of about 7000′, but June snow is noteworthy nonetheless. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s, but 20s and 30s in the higher elevations. Overall it will be not the nicest day to be outside. Monday will be continued cool, windy and showery weather. Snow flakes will fly at times above 6000′. Tuesday and Wednesday will see moderating temperatures back to normal with more sunshine.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz