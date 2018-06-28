Severe thunderstorms have erupted in central and eastern Montana. The western half of the state will have thunderstorms this evening but will not be severe. Parts of far eastern Montana are under a TORNADO WATCH for the potential of tornadic super cell thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and pretty much through all of Friday. The final workday in June will be cool, showery, mostly cloudy and breezy. There will be some thunderstorms capable of producing small hail, but the atmospheric energy required for severe storms will have moved away from Big Sky Country. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s, but 40s and 50s in the mountains. Elevations above 8000′ could even see wet snowflakes! This weekend won’t be the best but it won’t be the worst either. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly over the Hi-Line and near the mountains. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun, a few clouds, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be up in the 70s to around 80. Next week will be a nice start to July. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through Independence Day, but a few isolated thunderstorms will move through just about every afternoon. For the 4th, strong thunderstorms are possible in the northern part of the state. Computer models consistently have produced scattered thunderstorms right around the 4th of July, so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the holiday.

Have a safe night!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist