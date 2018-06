A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING continues until 830pm for northeastern Judith Basin and west central Fergus Counties. This storm is moving very fast at 55mph to the northeast. Please seek shelter if you are in the path of this storm as it will approach very quickly. 60mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are likely with this storm. There is also considerable lightning. Tune into KTVH for the latest forecast at 10pm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist