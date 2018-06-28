POLSON – A pair of Wednesday drug raids netted six arrests in Polson.

Polson Police Sgt. George Simpson says officers executed two residential search warrants as a result of a short-term drug investigation which was sparked by citizen complaints. The warrants were executed on 2nd Street East and 4th Avenue West in Polson.

Sgt. Sampson reports several items were seized as of the raids including firearms, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Aaliyah Soldier Chief Woods, Charles Pluff, Devon Dechenne, Ellen Caye, Khyle Gardipe and Alysaa Mahler now face charges as a result of the raids. No children were believed to be living inside the residences and nobody was injured during the execution of the search warrants, according to Sgt. Simpson.

The Polson Police Department is asking that anyone with information about drug activity to call the non-emergency number at (406) 883-7301 or send a private message on Facebook or Instagram.