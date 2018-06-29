BOZEMAN – A man skiing on the Great One, a couloir in the Bridger Mountains, was rescued on Wednesday afternoon after injuring himself in a fall.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams and a helicopter contracted with SAR responded. The SAR helicopter transported the man to an AMR ambulance waiting at the bottom.

Another skier was unable to get down safely and was given a ride to the bottom.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind everyone that even experienced skiers can get into trouble on the Great One.

“Both skiers made good decisions in asking for help,” Gootkin said in a press release. “If you plan to ski the Great One, don’t go before 11 am, to give it time to soften up enough to get an edge. Hike up the run to check conditions so you know what you are getting into. Always ski with at least one other person who can call for help.”



Photos courtesy of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office