

HELENA- Firefighters from the DNRC and Wolf Creek responded to a small wildfire in the Dearborn Ranch area Tuesday.

The eight to 10-acre fire is burning near the Cascade County-Lewis and Clark County line.

Butch Kroll with the DNRC says the fire is burning in timber but shows minimal activity due moisture on the ground.

A helicopter has been called in to assist with the firefighting efforts.

Kroll says crews have not found an ignition source but says lightning from recent storms is a suspected cause.

He says crews will remain on the fire all night.