GREAT FALLS – Montana Reptile Rescue hosted an educational event to teach people about snakes.

The hands-on experience at Giant Springs State Park on Sunday allowed people to get to know the snakes and how to respect them.

This is all to prepare them in case they run into a snake in the state park.

Story continues below



Jeremy Allestad of Montana Reptile Rescue explained, “Because they are commonly killed here in the state park, which is illegal, the idea is to bring them out here and show people in the state park that, ‘Hey, this is what you’re seeing on the trail, no need to fear.’ There’s no need to panic, there’s no need to kill them.”

If you would like to learn more or request a private educational seminar, you can visit the Montana Reptile Rescue on Facebook or call 406-750-8663.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News