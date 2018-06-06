Snow will fly in the mountains this weekend. Elevations down to 5000′ could see the flakes flying. Before we get to the weekend, Thursday will be a stormy day with scattered thunderstorms throughout the state. Highs will be in the 70s. Storms could become severe in eastern Montana with large hail and powerful winds. Friday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon over the western and southern mountains. Most locations will be dry. Now for the weekend…Saturday will be the warmest day so far this year for many towns as temperatures will climb into the 80s to near 90. This is the “warm before the storm”. Isolated thunderstorms will push down east of the Divide late Saturday. If anyone is headed west to around Missoula or Kalispell Saturday, there will be cooler temperatures and rain there. This cold front will cross the state on Sunday with tumbling temperatures, wind, rain, and snow levels dropping to possibly below 6000′. Sunday will not be a pleasant day to be in the mountains, or outside for that matter. Mountain passes like MacDonald, Big Hole, Elk Park and Homestake could have snow. Cooler, windy and showery weather will continue early next week. By midweek the storm will clear out and temperatures will warm back to average.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz