

June snow! Snow squalls covered the ground in the higher terrain with a few inches for a few hours. The snow won’t last long if it hasn’t melted already. Tonight there is a FROST ADVISORY for some of the valleys of western Montana. This does not include the Helena area, but some of the normally colder spots out in the Valley, around Lincoln, Elliston, and Jefferson City will have temperatures well down in the 30s so a frost is possible. After a chilly start, Tuesday’s temperatures will warm quickly back to near normal in the 60s and 70s under sunny skies. The wind will be gusty again, topping out near 30-40mph at times. Wednesday, that wind will switch around to the southwest and push temperatures well above average into the 80s. Once again it will be a mostly sunny day. Wednesday night and Thursday, a cold front will bring clouds and scattered showers/storms to the state. Friday will be cooler with isolated mountain showers and storms. This coming weekend looks very wet. Both Saturday and Sunday will have widespread rain, clouds, and cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but 30s and 40s in the high mountains. While a mid-June rainstorm on the weekend is probably not what you’re wanting, a storm like this will help stall the oncoming fire season.

Have a nice day!

Curtis Grevenitz