MISSOULA – Just in time for the return of summer weather this weekend, Missoula’s Splash Montana is set to go into full operation Saturday.

The park, which has been keeping Missoulians cool for over a decade, opened its pool for lap swims over the Memorial Day Weekend, although the weather has been interrupting those swims.

However, the water slides and other recreational features are set to open for the summer Saturday, just in time for weekend temperatures that should be back in the 70s and 80s.

Splash will be open for recreation and lap swims from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m on June 8th. Summer hours start on June 9th, and this year, the park will be open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Unlike past seasons when the park had varied hours during the summer, the constant hours will be used again this year all the way through the end of August. Adult swim nights are set for July 10th, July 17th, July 24th and July 31st.

Families can save money by purchasing a punch card and pass, and city residents save 20% on their admission at both Splash, and the Currents indoor pool with a valid City Card.

Click here for more information about Splash Montana.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News