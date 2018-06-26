GREAT FALLS – It may be a little late for spring cleaning, but that’s what took place in Giant Springs State Park Sunday.

Scuba divers with Electric City Dive Club helped clean the weeds from the springs.

If it’s a hot summer, they’ll do it twice a year.

Story continues below



“It’s Mother Nature and the stuff grows,” said Jim Benner, club president. “This year was a little bit of growth. Now this summer, like every summer, we’ll get very hot. That’s when the stuff really starts growing. If you come back this fall, you’ll notice that river will be solid green.”

About a dozen people came out to watch it get cleaned.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News