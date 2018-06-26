ST. IGNATIUS – The St. Ignatius School Board unanimously approved voiding the contract with their school bus company, after the owner was charged with smoking meth on buses.

Superintendent Jason Sargent says the board voted 4 to 0 to rescind the current contract with Johnson Transportation at their board meeting Monday night.

54-year-old Scott Johnson faces three felony counts including possession of drugs, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and endangering the welfare of children.

A citizen informant told authorities that Johnson would sell meth in exchange for cash and sexual services.

Story continues below



That informant also said Johnson would sometimes smoke meth in the bus barn, on school buses, and on the St. Ignatius High School team bus.

The bus barn and two school buses later tested positive for the presence of meth residue, including one which Johnson used to drive.

There’s no word yet on what school bus company the district will use for the upcoming school year.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News