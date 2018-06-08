ST. IGNATIUS – A St. Ignatius bus garage will need to be thoroughly cleaned after test results returned positive for meth.

Scott Johnson, 54, of Ravalli was arrested in late May after a month’s long investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson has been charged with methamphetamine possession, and authorities say he was selling drugs. His company has provided busing services to the St. Ignatius School District for several years.

In a press release sent to MTN News on Friday morning, St. Ignatius Superintendent Jason Sargent says the buses came back below the .5 index and will only need to be cleaned to assure they are safe.

But the bus garage came in over the allowable index and will need to be professionally cleaned.

Sargent says at this time they are working with the bus company to assure that this clean up happens thoroughly and with complete confidence that it is safe to work on buses that will be providing transportation for our students.

He said the bus company has been very cooperative throughout this process. They will test the buses and garage again after all of the clean up is complete.

-Melissa Rafferty reporting for MTN