HELENA – Montana’s Department of Revenue is reminding property owners of tax relief that is available to those impacted by natural disasters.

In the wake of flooding that has occurred this spring, Property Assessment Division Administrator Shauna Helfert says any property owner who has damage should file for natural disaster property tax reduction.

Those impacted by floodwaters could be eligible for property tax relief if there is some damage to their home or property, or if it is a total loss.

Helfert says the relief applies to various types of private property, as well as business equipment.

“It doesn’t have to be a full destruction, it can be a partial, or total destruction,” explains Helfert. “And also, when we do recalculate the value of the home, that is going to be based on the number of day – it’ll be pro-rated – based on the number of days that their home has been impacted by the flood or natural disaster.”

You can find more information on the natural disaster property tax reduction – as well as the form to fill out — by clicking here.