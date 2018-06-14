GREAT FALLS – Great Falls High School is planning to do a substantial building addition, including a 62,000-square foot building to their main building and making improvements to parking.

But the school district’s contractor starting doing work on the property, which includes cutting down trees, before receiving permission from the city.

The Planning & Community Development office of Great Falls has issued a stop work order. As a result, all work has been stopped on the property.

Story continues below



Planning & Community Development staff were aware that trees had to be removed to facilitate the new building and parking, but not in advance of the city reviewing the project.

Tom Micuda, the Deputy Director for Planning & Community Development, has said that likely the school district won’t receive any fines.

He added, “The stop work order penalty is a pretty big penalty because time is money and essentially they have to delay the project until the city fully reviews the proposal.”

It will likely take a couple of weeks until the city reviews the proposal and the school district can resume with construction.

The school district will be allowed to do some clean-up work as well as secure the property with fencing while the city reviews the permits.

MTN tried contacting GFPS superintendent Tammy Lacey for comment on Thursday, but have not yet received a response.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News