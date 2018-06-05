<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

This week, lots of rain and strong thunderstorms will move through Montana. Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms will pick up around the capital city and move through central Montana, picking up steam as they move across the plains. While the Dakotas will see some stronger, more severe storms today, here in the Treasure state we still have a chance of thunderstorms. Similarly, on Wednesday, storms will pick up in the afternoon and evening. On Thursday, widespread thunderstorms and rain will hit western and central Montana, and while things will calm down Friday, there’s still a chance of thunderstorms in the capital city.

FLOOD WARNINGS are still in effect for the Big Hole River and the Jefferson River, although the river levels have been decreasing. Flood information and river gage levels can be found here.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander