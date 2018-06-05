This week, lots of rain and strong thunderstorms will move through Montana. Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms will pick up around the capital city and move through central Montana, picking up steam as they move across the plains.  While the Dakotas will see some stronger, more severe storms today, here in the Treasure state we still have a chance of thunderstorms.  Similarly, on Wednesday, storms will pick up in the afternoon and evening.  On Thursday, widespread thunderstorms and rain will hit western and central Montana, and while things will calm down Friday, there’s still a chance of thunderstorms in the capital city.

FLOOD WARNINGS are still in effect for the Big Hole River and the Jefferson River, although the river levels have been decreasing.  Flood information and river gage levels can be found here.

Have a great day!

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleMontana Ag Network: Lower net farm income having impact on equipment sales
Next articleAnother Yellowstone visitor injured by elk encounter
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY