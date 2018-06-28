<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

Today is the day. Moisture has already begun to move into parts of western Montana, and will continue to push through the state throughout the day. Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could potentially become severe in southwestern and central Montana. The strongest time for thunderstorm activity will be after 5 pm, so today might not be the best day to plan on grilling for dinner.

Though intensity will die down by Friday, widely scattered showers will continue statewide. Additionally, this moist pattern will continue all the way up to the 4th of July.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander