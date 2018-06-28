Today is the day.  Moisture has already begun to move into parts of western Montana, and will continue to push through the state throughout the day.  Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could potentially become severe in southwestern and central Montana.  The strongest time for thunderstorm activity will be after 5 pm, so today might not be the best day to plan on grilling for dinner.

Though intensity will die down by Friday, widely scattered showers will continue statewide. Additionally, this moist pattern will continue all the way up to the 4th of July.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

