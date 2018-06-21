HELENA- Lewis and Clark Co. Search and Rescue and the Montana Air National are airlifting stranded students from the Montana Wilderness School of the Bible.

The Montana Wilderness School of the Bible is located on the Dearborn River, southwest of Augusta.

Two Chinook helicopters will take the 100 students and 37 staffers to Great Falls.

The operation began at 10 a.m. Parents will be able to pick up their children at Holman Aviation in Great Falls.

Lewis and Clark Co. Search and Rescue crews also plan to travel through the area on ATV’s to offer residents the chance to evacuate with the students on helicopters.

Lewis and Clark Co. Department of Emergency Services says the Sheriff’s Office will also have extra patrol in flooded areas of the Helena Valley to monitor traffic and ensure that motorists are obeying reduced speed limits.