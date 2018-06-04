A beautiful weekend quickly turned stormy on Monday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms popping up. Several storms were severe with large hail and strong wind. Every day this week will have some showers and thunderstorms along with sunshine, making for a mixed bag this week. FLOOD WARNINGS continue for the Big Hole River, Jefferson River, Yellowstone River, and the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone. The good news is many rivers have begun to see water levels drop. The Missouri River at Landusky and Toston has fallen below flood stage which is good news. Tuesday will have a few showers and thunderstorms, but most of the state will be dry. Wednesday will be mostly sunny as well with just a few isolated storms. Thursday will be thunderous, with perhaps the most widespread thunderstorm activity out of any day this week. Some storms could be strong to severe with torrential downpours, lots of lightning, large hail powerful wind. Friday will dry out somewhat with still a few isolated storms popping through in the afternoon. Saturday will likely be the warmest day so far this year for many locations. A south wind and sunshine will push temperatures well up into the 80s with a few 90s here and there. Isolated thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. A cold front will push through Sunday with wind, showers and a big drop in temperatures. Sunday’s highs will only be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state. Cooler, windy weather will continue on Monday as well.

Curtis Grevenitz