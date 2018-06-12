<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hello, sunshine!

After a rainy (and snowy) start to the week, things have cleared out. After a chilly start in the morning, this Tuesday brings sunny skies and a gradual increase in temperatures to the Treasure State. This morning, A FROST ADVISORY is in effect in Northwestern Montana for locations west of the Continental Divide. Additionally, A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued on Fort Peck Lake.

This dry and warm trend will continue through Wednesday, but Thursday is when the wet pattern will return, sticking around through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy and cool, but temperatures will start to warm up again next week.

Katie Alexander