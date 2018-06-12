Hello, sunshine!

After a rainy (and snowy) start to the week, things have cleared out.  After a chilly start in the morning, this Tuesday brings sunny skies and a gradual increase in temperatures to the Treasure State.  This morning, A FROST ADVISORY is in effect in Northwestern Montana for locations west of the Continental Divide.  Additionally, A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued on Fort Peck Lake.

This dry and warm trend will continue through Wednesday, but Thursday is when the wet pattern will return, sticking around through the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy and cool, but temperatures will start to warm up again next week.

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleGOP Senate nominee Rosendale backs out of first scheduled debate with Sen. Jon Tester
Next articleGreat Falls man arrested on drug charges in Ronan
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY