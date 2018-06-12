

GREAT FALLS – A friendly childhood game is about to hit the big screen and its inspiration has a Montana connection.

“Tag,” which stars Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm, opens in theaters on Friday, June 15.

The movie is based on the story of several friends at Gonzaga Prep who played the game in the hallways of the school.

About eight years after graduation, they got together and revived the tradition.

For one month out of the year, the lifelong friends try to outsmart each other and tag someone to be “it.”

In 2013, MTN spoke with one of the original Tag players, Father Sean Raftis.

At that time, he was the Parish Priest at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Townsend. He has since moved on to become Pastor at St. Richard’s Parish in Columbia Falls.

He explained the rules and some of the odd circumstances that led to players being tagged.

He said that while the game has provided plenty of entertainment, it has also kept their bond of friendship strong.

“When you take a step back, you can understand it isn’t necessarily about us,” said Father Raftis. “It’s about appreciating and keeping in touch with good friends throughout the years.”