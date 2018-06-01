<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUTTE – Thursday was the final day for Butte’s temporary emergency shelter that first opened seven months ago.

Those few remaining occupants had to leave the temporary homeless shelter located on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.

The emergency shelter was opened in November by Action Inc. when to the Butte Rescue Mission was not able to reopen its permanent homeless shelter.

Action Inc. only had funding to keep the temporary shelter open to serve the homeless during the winter months.

“Those who don’t have a place to go, we’ll still work with them through our rapid rehousing services. And, you know, our hope is that they are safe, but it was known to everyone this was our last day,” said Action Inc. CEO Marie Seccomb.

The rescue mission is expected to open its permanent shelter on East Platinum Street by this fall.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News