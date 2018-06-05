HELENA – Fort Harrison and Prickly Pear Land Trust have teamed up along with Spring Meadow Resources to create the Tenmile Creek Park.

The 180- acre area, previously owned by a real estate development company, is now home to over 4 miles of ADA- accessible trails.

Additionally, this park is the only public access point to Tenmile Creek within the Urban Boundary.

Mary Hollow, the Executive Director for the Prickly Pear Land Trust, says that access to this water source is a great education opportunity, especially in the coming years, as resources become more scarce.

“There is a great opportunity for the education community to utilize this space, and the access to Tenmile Creek, it being the community’s primary water source,” said Hollow.

This park will not only be a great resource for education and recreation, but also provides a noise buffer between Fort Harrison and residential areas.